UPDATE 1-TransForce profit rises on strong performance by courier unit

July 27 Canadian trucker TransForce Inc
reported a 30 percent higher second-quarter profit on improved
performance of its package and courier unit.
Net income rose to C$34.1 million ($33.77 million), or 34
Canadian cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from
C$26.2 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company, which has operations
across Canada and the United States, earned 38 Canadian cents
per share.
Total revenue rose about 25 percent to C$812 million.
Package and courier unit revenue was up 31 percent at
C$294.2 million during the second quarter.
Rival Mullen Group Ltd posted a 40 percent fall in
second-quarter profit on Wednesday.
TransForce, which has a market value of $1.56 billion, last
posted a loss in 2007.
The company, which bought the domestic business of DHL
Express Canada for C$25 million last year, said it will remain
disciplined with regards to capital utilization.
In April, it acquired certain assets of Peak USA Energy
Services Ltd for more than C$10 million to bolster its energy
services unit.
The Montreal, Quebec-based company's shares, which have
risen about 4 percent in the last six months, closed at C$16.59
on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.