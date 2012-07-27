UPDATE 1-TransForce profit rises on strong performance by courier unit

July 27 Canadian trucker TransForce Inc reported a 30 percent higher second-quarter profit on improved performance of its package and courier unit.

Net income rose to C$34.1 million ($33.77 million), or 34 Canadian cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from C$26.2 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company, which has operations across Canada and the United States, earned 38 Canadian cents per share.

Total revenue rose about 25 percent to C$812 million.

Package and courier unit revenue was up 31 percent at C$294.2 million during the second quarter.

Rival Mullen Group Ltd posted a 40 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

TransForce, which has a market value of $1.56 billion, last posted a loss in 2007.

The company, which bought the domestic business of DHL Express Canada for C$25 million last year, said it will remain disciplined with regards to capital utilization.

In April, it acquired certain assets of Peak USA Energy Services Ltd for more than C$10 million to bolster its energy services unit.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company's shares, which have risen about 4 percent in the last six months, closed at C$16.59 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.