UPDATE 1-TransGlobe Apartment REIT's Q2 FFO triple

* Q2 FFO C$0.25 vs C$0.14 year-ago
* Rev triples to C$32.9 mln
* Occupancy rises to 96 pct
Aug 9 Canada's TransGlobe Apartment Real Estate
Investment Trust's TGA_u.TO second-quarter funds from
operations (FFO) nearly tripled, helped by contribution from
acquisitions and higher occupancy.
TransGlobe Apartment reported FFO of C$11 million ($11.1
million), or 25 Canadian cents per unit, in the April-June
quarter, compared with C$4.2 million, or 14 Canadian cents per
unit.
Total revenue nearly tripled to C$32.9 million. Overall
portfolio occupancy in the quarter was 96 percent, up from 94.9
percent in the same period last year.
The Ontario-based company's shares were up about 3 percent
at C$10.39 on Tuesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars)
