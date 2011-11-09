UPDATE 1-TransGlobe Q3 profit rises; cuts FY output forecast

(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 TransGlobe Energy Corp's
quarterly profit rose nearly three-fold, helped by higher
production and strong Brent oil prices, but the Canadian oil and
gas company cut its full-year production forecast.
It now expects 2011 production of 12,000-12,300 barrels of
oil per day (bopd), down from its prior view of 13,000-13,500
bopd.
The company, which was forced to shut production at Block
S-1 in Yemen in October due to attacks on the export pipeline,
expects 2011 funds flow of about $120 million, or $1.60 per
share. Operations at the block had resumed in July after being
shut for the entire second quarter.
For the July-September period, net income rose to $26.1
million, or 35 cents a share, from $9.3 million, or 13 cents a
share, a year ago.
Oil revenue jumped 93 percent to $128.3 million.
Total average production was up 32 percent to 13,406 barrels
of oil per day (bop/d), resulting in funds flow of $37.5
million, or 50 cents a share, in the quarter.
In the year-ago period, funds flow from operations was $19.1
million, or 28 cents a share.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)