REFILE-UPDATE 1-Transition Therapeutics' Alzheimer drug effective in sub-group

Oct 15 Drug developer Transition Therapeutics
Inc said its experimental drug reduced severe agitation
and aggression in Alzheimer's patients, citing data from a large
study.
The company said on Thursday that it would use the data to
discuss a potential late-stage trial of the drug, ELND005, with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company said in June that the large study did not reduce
moderate-to-severe agitation and aggression, pushing its
U.S.-listed shares down as much as 20 percent that day.
The latest analysis identified a sub-group within those
patients, who reacted positively to the drug.
ELND005 is the lead experimental drug that Transition
Therapeutics is testing. The Canadian developer has also
completed a mid-stage study of the drug in Down Syndrome
patients.
Transition Therapeutics' U.S.-listed shares closed at $1.93
on Wednesday. The stock has fallen about 20 percent since the
company reported initial results in June.
