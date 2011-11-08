TransMontaigne sees Morgan Stanley issues affecting growth

NEW YORK Nov 8 TransMontaigne Energy Partners LP (TLP.N) said federal regulatory issues facing the owner of its general partner, a unit of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), will cause a pull back in terms of growth.

Morgan Stanley will have to approve any significant acquisition and has already said that it would not approve TransMontaigne's continued involvement in a 6.6 million barrel project with Kinder Morgan Energy Partners KMP.N, the company said during a third quarter conference call.