UPDATE 1-TransMontaigne sees Morgan Stanley affecting growth

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Nov 8 TransMontaigne Energy Partners LP (TLP.N) said federal regulatory issues facing the owner of its general partner, a unit of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), will constrain its ability to grow as they had hoped.

"This will cause a pull back in terms of growth," Chuck Dunlap, chief executive officer of the pipeline and terminaling company, told analysts during the company's third-quarter conference call.

TransMontaigne carries and stores crude oil, gasoline, diesel and other liquids along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Mississippi River and across the Midwest and the Southeastern United States

On Tuesday, when the company reported earnings [ID:nASA034B3], it also reported that Morgan Stanley will not allow it to continue to go forward with the Battleground Oil Specialty Terminal (BOSTCO) joint venture with Kinder Morgan Energy Partners KMP.N to build a 6.6 million barrel terminal on the Houston Ship Channel.

Less than a month ago Kinder Morgan bought a 50 percent stake in the project, which will supply black oil and residual fuel for ships, power plants and industrial operations.

Kinder Morgan said the project will go ahead and will either find another partner or buy the remaining stake from TransMontaigne.[ID:nN1E7A70UQ].

Morgan Stanley gained control of the company through a subsidiary that bought up all the shares of TransMontaigne's parent company in 2006.

Dunlap did not give a reason why Morgan Stanley gave a thumbs down on the BOSTCO project, but said that going forward, Morgan Stanley would approve on a case-by-case basis any "significant acquisition." He did not give parameters as to what would be characterized as significant.

Morgan Stanley's decision leaves the company dependent on "organic growth" and smaller acquisitions as a means of expansion, Dunlap said.

Morgan Stanley's decision is the result of the uncertain regulatory environment as a financial holding company subject to the Bank Holding Company Act.

Subsequent fall-out from global economic weakness put the regulatory and political spotlight on banks and other large financial institutions, leading to tighter regulations.

TransMontaigne said Morgan Stanley has not given any indication of what will transpire with their interest in the general partnership.

However, Morgan did extend its minimum commitment for moving refined products on the Razorback pipeline -- a 67-mile line between Arkansas and Missouri -- by two years to May 31, 2014. Morgan will pay $2.5 million per year as well as fees based on volumes moved.

TransMontaigne said its plan to build 1 million barrels on BlueKnight Partners land at Cushing, Oklahoma would go forward.

A spokesman from TransMontaigne was not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Andrea Evans)