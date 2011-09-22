Kinder Morgan's Canadian oil line overbooked in Oct

* Pipeline will move 48 percent of nominated oil volumes

* Enbridge apportionment reduced in October

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' KMP.N oil pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta is overbooked for October, forcing it to claw back its shippers' nominated volumes, the company said on Thursday.

Kinder Morgan said its shippers would be able to move just 48 percent of hoped-for volumes on the 300,000 barrel a day pipeline system.

That translates into accepted nominations of 281,000 bpd for the pipeline.

It was moving 32 percent of nominated volumes in September.

Accepted volumes on the associated Puget Sound line are 140,855 bpd for October and for the Westridge Dock are 44,877 bpd.

Trans Mountain's high levels of pipeline apportionment come a day after rival Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said it dramatically reduced the limits it had on its various pipelines to the U.S. Midwest and Southern Ontario.

Enbridge said on Wednesday that its Line 5, to Sarnia, Ontario, from Superior, Wisconsin, is apportioned at 7 percent for October.

Line 6B, to Sarnia from Griffith, Indiana, is apportioned at 4 percent, and nominated volumes on Line 17, to Toledo, Ohio, from Stockbridge, Michigan, are cut by 8 percent. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)