UPDATE 1-Kinder delays decision on Trans Mountain expansion

* Extends open season for expanded pipeline to April 10
* Expects to decision on size of expansion later in the
spring
CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Tuesday it will delay making a final
decision on whether to double the size of its 300,000 barrel per
day Trans Mountain oil pipeline as it extends a search for
customers willing to sign up for space on the line.
The company said it will extend an "open season" for the
project - during which shippers sign binding contracts to move
oil on the Edmonton, Alberta, to Vancouver line - until April
10.
The extension means the company will not meet its target of
making a final decision on the C$3.8 billion ($3.83 billion)
project by the end of this month as it assesses whether a
300,000 bpd expansion is too much space or too little.
The "scope of (the) open season was based on 600,000 bpd
design but we have always said it could differ depending on
shipper commitments, Andy Galarnyk, a spokesman for the company,
said in an email. "Based upon our current scoping and level of
commitments, we have room for more participation," .
He said that the company expected to release more
information on the final size of the expansion later this
spring.
Canadian oil producers have been urging development of a
line to let them tap high-paying Asian markets and U.S. West
Coast refineries. The majority of Canada's oil exports currently
flow to the U.S. Midwest, where a glut of crude at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, storage hub has depressed prices.
Production from Alberta's oil sands, the world's third
largest crude oil reserve, is set to nearly double to 3 million
barrels per day by 2020.
Trans Mountain, which takes oil to the port of Vancouver and
refineries in British Columbia and Washington state, is the only
pipeline carrying Alberta oil sands crude to the Pacific. Space
on the line has been rationed for months as customers look to
ship more oil than the line can handle.
But the project, which could be complete in 2017, faces a
rival proposal. Enbridge Inc is seeking approval for
its 525,000 bpd Northern Gateway pipeline to take oil sands
crude to a deepwater port at Kitimat, on British Columbia's
northern coast.