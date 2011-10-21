UPDATE 1-Trans Mountain oil line apportioned in November

Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' KMP.N oil pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta is overbooked for November, forcing it to claw back its shippers' nominated volumes, the company said on Friday.
Kinder Morgan said its shippers would be able to move just 44 percent of hoped-for volumes on the 300,000 barrel a day pipeline system.
That translates into accepted nominations of 280,920 bpd for the pipeline. It was moving 48 percent of nominated volumes in October.
Accepted volumes on the associated Puget Sound line are 145,790 bpd for November and for the Westridge Dock are 44,877 bpd. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.