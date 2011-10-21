UPDATE 1-Trans Mountain oil line apportioned in November

(Adds details)

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' KMP.N oil pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta is overbooked for November, forcing it to claw back its shippers' nominated volumes, the company said on Friday.

Kinder Morgan said its shippers would be able to move just 44 percent of hoped-for volumes on the 300,000 barrel a day pipeline system.

That translates into accepted nominations of 280,920 bpd for the pipeline. It was moving 48 percent of nominated volumes in October.

Accepted volumes on the associated Puget Sound line are 145,790 bpd for November and for the Westridge Dock are 44,877 bpd.