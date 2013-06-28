版本:
Kinder Morgan says Trans Mountain pipeline restarted after leak

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP restarted its 307,000- barrel-per-day Trans Mountain pipeline on Thursday evening after completing repairs on a section that leaked about 20 barrels to 25 barrels of oil, the company said on Friday.

Kinder Morgan spokesman Andy Galarnyk said the operating pressure on all pumping stations had been reduced to 80 percent, but further apportionment on the line was not expected for July.
