Spill on Trans Mountain oil pipeline Canada's NEB says

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
CALGARY, Alberta, June 13 Canada's National Energy Board said on Thursday it was responding to an oil spill on the Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP 307,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain pipeline southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.
The NEB received a report of the incident late Wednesday afternoon and the pipeline has been shut down to prevent additional oil from being released.
The size of the spill is yet to be determined.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners was not immediately available for comment.
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank