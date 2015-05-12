UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Transnet shuts coal export line for maintenance

(Adds Richards Bay Coal Terminal comment, coal exporters)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG May 12 South Africa's Transnet
said it will shut down its coal export line over a
10-day period for annual maintenance but this would not affect
tonnages delivered as the halt was factored into its schedule.
The state-owned logistics firm said in a statement seen by
Reuters on Tuesday that the shut-down is meant to help it catch
up on a maintenance backlog and upgrade its railway network.
Companies such as Exxaro, BHP Billiton
, Glencore and Optimum Coal Holdings use the
export line to transport the commodity.
A Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) spokeswoman said the
company would also carry out its own extensive maintenance work
but that exports were continuing from stock piles despite not
receiving coal in the period.
RBCT only gets coal from Transnet rails.
Last year the terminal exported 71.3 million tonnes of coal,
the highest amount ever and is set to expand its capacity to
over 100 million tonnes in 2015.
