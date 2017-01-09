Norway appeals court clears Transocean in tax-evasion case

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) -
* Offshore rig firm Transocean was cleared of accusations of tax evasion in a civilian case brought by the Norwegian state, a Norwegian appeals court said in a verdict on Monday
* By reversing the verdict made by a lower court, Transocean avoided claims of about 400 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million) to the Norwegian tax authorities
* In January, Norwegian police said they had dropped a planned appeal in a criminal case against Transocean declaring that the company and its advisers were considered innocent in the decade-long tax fraud case
* The civilian case was based on the same foundation as the criminal case, the court said in the verdict
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.