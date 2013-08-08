Transocean adds $2 bln to backlog with Chevron rig extensions

Aug 8 Offshore drilling contractor Transocean
Ltd added nearly $2 billion to a near-$28 billion
backlog of work with extensions for two ultra-deepwater rigs in
the Gulf of Mexico for Chevron Corp, an executive said
on Thursday.
The Discoverer Clear Leader, on a four-year contract at
$566,000 per day until September 2014, had its lease extended
four years at $590,000, said Terry Bonno, the vice president of
marketing. The Discoverer Inspiration contract, now at $521,000
a day until March 2015, was extended for five years at $585,000.
"They have a lot of work to do in the Gulf of Mexico, and it
certainly makes sense for both of us," Bonno said on a
conference call to discuss quarterly results.
Bonno added a note of caution to a generally upbeat
deepwater outlook, saying there may be idle time for rigs as
shorter-term contracts ended and new ones entered the market.
"We will be rolling over some of these vessels, and there
may be some time between contracts," she said.
Shares of Transocean were down more than 1 percent at $47.90
in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Ever since Transocean's new chief financial officer, Esa
Ikaheimonen, took on his new role after a transformative stint
at rival Seadrill, investors have wondered if
Transocean would put together a tax-advantaged master limited
partnership like Seadrill did.
Ikaheimonen said there should be clarity on whether
Transocean would move forward with an MLP within a couple
months, though the company stressed it was an open question.
"We're not going to do an MLP for the sake of doing an MLP,"
Chief Executive Steve Newman said.
MLPs pay almost no corporate tax since they deliver nearly
all profits to owners of the MLP units, which trade like stocks.
They tend to be set up for long-lived assets with steady cash
flows, such as pipelines and oil wells, and offshore rigs with
longer contracts can fit the bill.