Transocean drops upbeat tone on 2010 safety result

Nov 25 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N) has formally dropped the upbeat language concerning its 2010 safety performance in light of the Macondo well blow-out that destroyed one of its rigs and killed 11 people.

In a filing with regulators in April, Transocean had written of achieving an "exemplary" statistical safety record in 2010, resulting in the best safety record in its history "notwithstanding the tragic loss of life in the Gulf of Mexico."

But on Friday, the offshore rig contractor submitted an altered version of its annual report eliminating the positive language on its 2010 safety performance to say simply it lowered its rate of safety incidents across the global fleet.

The original wording attracted criticism from the media and U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, leading Transocean to acknowledge at the time it may have been insensitive. [ID:nN04291037]

The safety bonuses paid to Transocean's top executives, totaling more than $250,000, were then donated to a fund to help the families of the 11 workers killed in the April 2010 disaster at the BP Plc (BP.L) well. [ID:nN05121952] (Reporting by Braden Reddall; editing by Andre Grenon)