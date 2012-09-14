UPDATE 1-Chevron's Brazil output seen halved if restarted-ANP

* Chevron output reached 78,000 bpd before spill
* Petrobras, Japan's Sojitz, Inpex will also lose output
* Chevron asking to restart output without water injection
* Transocean ban could hurt Brazil oil industry -ANP chief
By Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Chevron's output
in Brazil will be less than half the production levels it had
before a November oil spill if the courts allow the company to
restart operations, Magda Chambriard, head of Brazil's petroleum
regulator ANP, said Friday.
Production from the offshore Frade field, owned in
partnership with Petrobras and Japanese trading
companies Sojitz and Inpex, reached a maximum
of 78,000 barrels per day shortly before a November oil spill,
Chambriard told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
Based on Chambriard's estimate, the field, which was shut in
March after unexplained oil residue was found in the area, would
now produce less than 39,000 bpd of a heavy grade of crude.
At current market prices for Maya crude , a
benchmark for heavy oil, the cut represents a loss of revenue
compared to pre-spill levels of as much as $4 million a day.
Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, owns 52 percent of
Frade and operates the field. Brazil's state-run Petrobras owns
30 percent and Sojitz and Inpex's Frade Japao Group owns 18
percent.
Production would be lower because Chevron's request to
restart output in Frade seeks to produce without water injection
into the reservoir. Companies frequently inject water or unused
natural gas back into wells to increase pressure and force oil
to the surface.
Chevron and its drilling contractor Transocean, the
world's largest operator of offshore drilling rigs, face an
injunction banning them from operating in the country until
lawsuits by federal prosecutors seeking nearly $20 billion in
damages over the November spill are resolved.
While the suspension of Chevron would not change the
situation facing the company and its partners in Frade where
production is already stopped, the suspension of Transocean
could have serious consequences for Brazilian oil operations,
Chambriard said.
"We cannot loose Transocean's 10 rigs at this moment of
decline in oil production," said Chambriard. "The ANP believes
that Transocean did nothing wrong."
She said she believes the courts will strike down the
injunction and does not expect Chevron and Transocean to be
permanently prohibited from operating in Brazil.
Transocean has 10 rigs operating in Brazil, seven for
Petrobras. The Petrobras rigs are drilling some of the company's
most promising offshore prospects.
Petrobras is responsible for more than 90 percent of
Brazilian oil and natural gas output of nearly 2.5 million bpd.
An ANP petition to quash the injunction banning Chevron and
Transocean was twice denied by Brazilian courts in recent weeks.
The ANP plans to appeal the injunction next week, Chambriard
said.
The 3,400-barrel November oil spill, less than 1/1000 of the
Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, never
reached shore and caused no discernable damage to wildlife, the
ANP said earlier this year.
OIL AUCTIONS DELAYED
Chambriard also said the country will run out of active
exploration areas in 2016 unless new oil rights concessions are
sold. The country has not held any oil rights auctions in four
years.
Brazil halted the sale of exploration areas in the most
promising offshore areas after Petrobras and its partners,
Britain's BG Group Plc. and Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS
announced in October 2007 the discovery of the first
in a series of giant offshore "subsalt" fields.
A move to rewrite the country's oil legislation to give the
government and state-controlled Petrobras more power regarding
resources has prevented all auctions except a 2008 sale of risky
on-shore frontier areas.
The changes in the law also opened up a dispute over oil
royalties that must be solved before new rights sales can take
place.
Chambriard does not believe Brazil's congress will approve
the new law this year.