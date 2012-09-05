版本:
BRIEF-Transocean confident can ultimately overturn Brazil injunction

Sept 5 Transocean Ltd : * CEO says any IPO or spin-off of lower-specification rigs likely a late 2013

event * CEO says underlying claim of US justice department on macondo spill not new,

but is "elevated rhetoric" stemming from talks * CEO says is confident will ultimately overturn injunction from Brazil court

related to Chevron spill * CEO says not so confident can overturn injunction before it takes effect; a

Brazil stoppage would have earnings impact

