BRIEF-Transocean confident can ultimately overturn Brazil injunction

BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate
Sept 5 Transocean Ltd : * CEO says any IPO or spin-off of lower-specification rigs likely a late 2013
event * CEO says underlying claim of US justice department on macondo spill not new,
but is "elevated rhetoric" stemming from talks * CEO says is confident will ultimately overturn injunction from Brazil court
related to Chevron spill * CEO says not so confident can overturn injunction before it takes effect; a
Brazil stoppage would have earnings impact
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* D. E. Shaw & Co Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Ptc Therapeutics As of feb 16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: