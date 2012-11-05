版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean up in premarket after Q3 results

NEW YORK Nov 5 Transocean Ltd : * Up 1.9 percent to $46.94 in premarket after Q3 results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐