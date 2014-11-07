Transocean to take impairment charges, delay results

Nov 7 Rig contractor Transocean Ltd
expects to incur impairment charges of $2.76 billion
in the third quarter as it grapples with an oversupplied
offshore drilling market, and said it would delay its quarterly
results.
The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet was
expected to report results after market close on Thursday.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to report an
adjusted profit of 83 cents per share on revenue of $2.20
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
