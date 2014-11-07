版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 19:41 BJT

Transocean to take impairment charges, delay results

Nov 7 Rig contractor Transocean Ltd expects to incur impairment charges of $2.76 billion in the third quarter as it grapples with an oversupplied offshore drilling market, and said it would delay its quarterly results.

The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet was expected to report results after market close on Thursday.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report an adjusted profit of 83 cents per share on revenue of $2.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐