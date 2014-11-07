UPDATE 1-Driller Transocean to take $2.76 bln charges, delay results

(Adds details, shares)
Nov 7 Rig contractor Transocean Ltd
said it expected to incur impairment charges of $2.76
billion in the third quarter and would delay its results for the
period, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent premarket.
Rig operators such as Transocean have been battered this
year as new rigs enter service, adding to an already
oversupplied market.
Day rates for offshore rigs are expected to drop further
over the next few quarters as oil companies shy away from
expensive offshore production.
Transocean is the owner of the world's largest offshore
drilling fleet.
The company was expected to report after market close on
Thursday.
Revenue at Transocean is expected to fall 15 percent - its
steepest in three years - according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
estimates.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to report an
adjusted profit of 83 cents per share on revenue of $2.20
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unit Transocean Partners LLC also delayed its
quarterly results.
Transocean's shares were down about 9 percent at $27.42 in
premarket trading on Friday.
Up to Thursday's close, Transocean's shares had fallen 40
percent this year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)