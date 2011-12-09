DOJ asks court to deny Transocean move on oil spill costs

Dec 9 The U.S. Justice Department has
asked a district court to deny offshore oil drilling contractor
Transocean Ltd's request to protect itself against
civil penalties stemming from last year's record oil spill in
the Gulf of Mexico.
In November, Transocean said in a court filing that BP
must indemnify it for damages arising from what it called
BP's failure to contain the flow from its Macondo well in the
Gulf of Mexico, regardless of who was negligent or else at
fault.
Transocean had requested the court to issue a "partial
summary judgement" in its favor.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court in New Orleans on
Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Transocean's
motion seeks to resolve issues that must be analyzed based on
evidence yet to be presented.
"At trial, the U.S. respectfully believes it will establish
that Transocean's acts and omissions in this case amounted to
willful misconduct that obviates the indemnity," DOJ said in the
filing.
The Deepwater Horizon drilling rig's April 20, 2010
explosion caused 11 deaths and led to the largest offshore oil
spill in U.S. history.
Transocean owned the rig, while BP owned a majority of the
Macondo well whose blowout led to the spill.
DOJ argued that if the court finds that Transocean engaged
in willful misconduct, the indemnity provision in Transocean's
contract would not apply.
"The court cannot find that Transocean is entitled to
partial summary judgment without resolving genuine issues of
material fact going to Transocean's conduct," DOJ said in the
filing.
Transocean could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.