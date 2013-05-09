版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Transocean cuts capital spending on timing of rig payments

May 9 Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, said on Thursday its capital expenditures this year would be $2.4 billion instead of $3 billion due to the timing of payments on rigs under construction.

Transocean now has six ultra-deepwater rigs and two shallow-water jackups being built in shipyards, while at the same time the company is shrinking its existing fleet to sharpen its focus on high-end assets.

