Transocean floating rig downtime more than doubles

Nov 15 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N), the
world's largest offshore drilling contractor, released figures
on Tuesday that showed estimated out-of-service time for its
floating rigs this quarter had more than doubled.
Earlier this month, the company warned investors of rising
downtime for its rigs, along with lower-than-expected quarterly
profits. Stricter regulations, along with bottlenecks among
equipment makers, were combining to slow down the process of
shaping up its fleet, Transocean said. [ID:nN1E7A216E]
But its fleet status report on Tuesday put a number on the
problem, with 514 additional days of anticipated out of service
time for a dozen of its ultra-deepwater, deepwater and midwater
rigs, on top of the previous estimate of a total of 361 days.
On the plus side, Transocean reported a handful of new
contracts for previously idle rigs and contract extensions at
higher rates, including a five-month deal for the Sedco Express
with Noble Energy (NBL.N) off Israel for the benchmark
ultra-deepwater rate of $500,000 per day.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)