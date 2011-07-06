Transocean says water on board Ghana deepwater rig

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N) said on Wednesday it evacuated 108 nonessential personnel from a deepwater rig off Ghana working for Eni SpA (ENI.MI) after water was seen on board.

"The rig is stable at this time. There are no injuries," Transocean spokesman Guy Cantwell said.

Cantwell added that 13 staff remained on the Transocean Marianas rig and that the company was conducting its own investigation and looking into ways to fix the problem. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; editing by Andre Grenon)