BRIEF-Icahn seeks $4/share dividend from Transocean

Jan 25 Transocean Ltd :
* Carl icahn says believes Transocean should return
capital to
shareholders, declare dividend of at least $4 per share
-filing
* Icahn says if Transocean does not declare dividend of at
least $4 per share,
he plans to propose $4 per share dividend at 2013 annual
meeting
* Icahn says nothing in filing should be viewed as indication
that he intends
to consider public takeover of Transocean
* Icahn holds more than 20 million Transocean shares, or about
5.6 percent of
total - filing