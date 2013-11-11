Transocean reaches deal with Icahn to resolve proxy battle

Nov 11 Transocean Ltd said it reached an
agreement with Carl Icahn that would see the offshore driller
paying out a dividend and reducing the number of board seats, in
a move that resolves a months-long proxy battle.
As per the agreement, Transocean would pay a $3 dividend,
while reducing the maximum number of directors to eleven from
fourteen. Icahn had previously pressed for a $4 per share
dividend.
Icahn, after disclosing his 5.6 percent Transocean stake in
January, has gone after the world's largest drilling contractor
over "ill-advised" mergers and "unsuccessful" development
strategies.
The activist investor has been campaigning for a higher
payout and calling for major changes to the Switzerland-based
company's board.
Transocean introduced its first regular dividend in nine
years in 2011, but decided to halt it while working through the
prolonged legal process to determine liability for the 2010 Gulf
of Mexico spill, which involved one of its rigs.
Transocean on Monday said it would implement a Master
Limited Partnership-type yield vehicle ("MLP") to provide
additional financial flexibility.
The initial public offering of the MLP is expected to be
completed around the middle of 2014 with a minority interest
sold at that stage, the company said in a statement.
The deal will also see the re-election of Samuel Merksamer
and the appointment of Vincent Intrieri to the board.
Merksamer is employed by Icahn Capital LP, a subsidiary of
Icahn Enterprises LP, and was elected to the company's
board at its 2013 annual general meeting in May.
Intrieri has been employed by Icahn-related entities for the
past fifteen years in various investment related capacities,
Transocean said.
As per the agreement, Transocean will target an improvement
in operating margins of about $800 million by the end of 2015.
The company earlier promised to cut $300 million of costs by
2014.
Icahn Group has agreed to vote in favor of director nominees
and certain other proposals Transocean may recommend at the 2014
AGM, the company said.
"I am pleased that the board has agreed to add Vince
Intrieri as a nominee, and to reduce the board size to eleven
and I am especially happy about the commitment to pursue a MLP,
raise the dividend and increase margins by $800 million through
cost cutting and increased efficiency," Carl Icahn said in a
statement on Monday.
