UPDATE 2-Transocean Q1 profit down, revenue up 9 pct

May 2 Transocean Ltd , owner of
the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, reported a decline
in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to the effects of various
charges, while its revenue increased but came in just short of
estimates.
Transocean shares were little changed in after-hours trading
on Wednesday.
First-quarter net profit fell to $42 million, or 12 cents
per share, from $310 million, or 96 cents per share, a year
earlier. But the quarter included net unfavorable items worth
$184 million, while the year-ago number was lifted by $139
million in net positive items thanks to the sale of a rig.
Items in the latest quarter included $118 million for an
additional goodwill charge related to its fleet, on top of the
$5.2 billion non-cash charge taken in the fourth quarter.
Other items were $62 million for an impairment of its
drilling management unit ADTI and $32 million of impairments and
losses related to two other assets sales.
First-quarter revenue rose 9 percent on the previous year to
$2.33 billion, compared with $2.39 billion expected by analysts
on average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Transocean said revenue efficiency, a measure of how much it
actually earned against what it could have earned, fell to 90.4
percent from 91.9 percent in the fourth quarter after dipping
below 90 percent the quarter before. The company is targeting a
gradual improvement toward the 94 percent level of 2009.
Last month, Noble Corp and Diamond Offshore Drilling
Inc, two top-five global rig contractors, beat profit
expectations and saw strong deepwater demand ahead, but said the
potential for higher costs remained a threat.
Transocean shares fell 1.6 percent in regular trading to
$49.93, having lost 29 percent in the past year. Noble and
Diamond are down more than 8 percent in that time, while Ensco
Plc, which was due to report earnings later on
Wednesday, had shed 6 percent.