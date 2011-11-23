Transocean to part ways with top manager Bobillier

Nov 23 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX (RIG.N), owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, announced the departure of a former high-flying executive as the company struggles to improve its performance.

Arnaud Bobillier, after three decades with Transocean and a predecessor company, agreed on Wednesday to resign at the end of the year, though the 55-year-old will stay on for six months as an adviser.

While Bobillier is listed among the five executive officers at Transocean, a spokesman said that changed with the executive vice president's move to focus on operations integrity from his previous responsibility for asset and performance in August.

The spokesman declined to comment further.

Earlier on Wednesday, independent analyst Lenny Zephirin predicted a bumpy ride for Transocean, which has lost more than a third of its value this year as it battles to get its fleet up to the rigorous standards that have followed the Gulf of Mexico spill.

"Despite the uncertainty surrounding Transocean, we are surprised by the level of difficulty the company is facing in its execution front," Zephirin wrote, adding that the company should focus less on improving its image and more on cutting debt and on spinning off less-capable rigs. [ID:nN31126320]

In a symbolic blow and a sign of the challenges Transocean faces, the Switzerland-based company recently lost its top spot by market capitalization to Seadrill (SDRL.OL), despite the fact it has more than twice as many rigs. [ID:nN1E7AF152]

Bobillier, who earned his engineering degree in fluid mechanics and thermodynamics in France, first became a named executive officer in 2010, after a previously role at the top of Transocean's Europe and Africa unit. (Reporting by Braden Reddall, editing by Maureen Bavdek)