UPDATE 1-Transocean taps markets as cash flow outlook dims

Nov 30 Rig contractor Transocean Ltd closed out a tough month by raising $2.5 billion in debt on Wednesday, having just sold nearly 30 million shares for about $1.2 billion, to fortify itself for a leaner 2012.

The company, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, late on Wednesday.

Transocean shares earlier staged a small recovery from the seven-year low hit the previous day in response to the equity issue.

Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt called the share raising an expensive, poorly timed way to raise capital, but believed concerns about ratings agencies were behind it as balance sheet flexibility became a top priority in an uncertain market.

One such agency, Standard & Poor's, downgraded Transocean's debt to 'BBB-' last month with a negative outlook and put it on a list of "potential fallen angels."

UBS equity analyst Angie Sedita noted she cut her estimates for Transocean's 2012 earnings in half since the start of this year, as it encountered problems getting its deepwater rigs up to new, tighter standards.

"While much of the blame has been placed on Transocean for the on-going shipyard difficulties, we believe that 40 percent to 50 percent of the issue is due to the vendors and their inability to respond to the new demands of the industry," Sedita said in a note to investors.

This includes work on rigs' blowout preventers that must be performed by vendors such as Cameron International Corp and National Oilwell Varco Inc , which lack the manpower and infrastructure to handle the industrywide demand surge.

Transocean recently lost the top spot in value as measured by market capitalization to Seadrill Ltd , which reported on Wednesday a third-quarter operating profit that came in ahead of analysts estimates.

Seadrill shares listed in New York rose 6.5 percent on Wednesday along with the oil service sector , while Transocean shares rose by less than 3 percent.