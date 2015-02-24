Transocean shares poised for big move after results

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 24 Transocean Ltd shares
are expected to move about 8 percent in either direction
following its earnings results on Wednesday, options data
showed, but positioning among traders suggests some worry.
This would be the biggest post-earnings move for the shares
in at least eight quarters.
The outlook among traders was pessimistic, however, as seven
of the ten most active Transocean options on Tuesday were puts,
which are usually either a bet on or a hedge against the shares
falling.
"People are very cautious going into the earnings," said
J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD
Ameritrade Holding Corp.
The sharp drop in oil prices has hit the shares of other
major offshore drillers as well, and raised questions about the
prospects of the drilling market.
Transocean, one of the world's top offshore drilling
companies, has been hit hard and its shares have fallen about 58
percent over the last six months. The shares closed down 2
percent at $15.95 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company recently said chief executive Steven Newman was
stepping down and slashed its annual dividend by 80 percent to
60 cents a share.
On Tuesday, Transocean put volume was more than four times
higher than for calls, according to Trade Alert data.
On Monday, Susquehanna Financial Group downgraded its rating
on Transocean to "negative" from "neutral," citing concerns
about the weak environment and the company's ability to win
contracts with its aging fleet of rigs.
The cost of a weekly Transocean straddle, where an investor
buys an at-the-money put option and a similar call option,
suggested a move of about 8 percent by Friday.
Bets on the shares dipping below $15 by Friday were the most
active options, with volume of more than 16,000 contracts.
Seadrill Ltd's shares have fallen about 68 percent
over the last six months. Ensco Plc shares are down 46
percent and those of Noble Corporation Plc have fallen 36
percent.
"The lack of contracting activity in 2015 will drive a long
and severe downturn in the offshore drilling market," Raymond
James analysts said in an industry note on Tuesday.
