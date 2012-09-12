Transocean says rig sale to cut 2013 revenue over $1 billion

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Transocean Ltd , the world's largest offshore rig contractor, said on Wednesday its $1.05 billion sale of 38 rigs would be modestly dilutive to its 2013 earnings.
The company said 2013 revenue would decline by $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion as a result of the sale, while costs would be reduced by $750 million to $825 million. Analysts have been looking for 2013 revenue of about $11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate