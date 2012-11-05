Transocean sees rigs busier in 2013, costs heading higher

Nov 5 Transocean Ltd, owner of the
world's largest offshore oil drilling fleet, said on Monday that
it expects most of the recent improvement in revenue-generating
levels of its rigs will be sustained next year, though costs are
headed higher due to a global offshore booms.
Transocean shares rose 5 percent after it reported
higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings overnight, helped by
a sharp rise in revenue efficiency, which measures the revenue
generated by its rigs against their total revenue-generating
capacity.
Revenue efficiency of continuing operations rose to 94.3
percent from 92.1 percent in the prior three months and 88.5
percent in the third of 2011. Transocean said it expects that
figure to average 93 percent in the fourth quarter and
throughout 2013.
Chief Executive Steven Newman, in a conference call on
Monday said the improvement was the result of a better
operational model deployed worldwide. "I give the guys offshore
a lot of credit for embracing the model and utilizing the tools
and systems and applying those rigorously to deliver these kind
of results," he said.
Revenue in the fourth quarter was expected to be lower than
the third as rigs spend more time in the shipyard. Transocean
said that next year the number of out-of-service days is
forecast to fall to 1,744 from an estimated 2,524 days in 2012.
Rising costs remain a challenge across the industry due to
the influx of new rigs and heavy activity soaking up spare labor
and equipment, said Newman, who promised a more detailed update
along with the next set of earnings.
"We are focused on minimizing the impact of inflation on our
bottom line through disciplined cost control and the negotiation
of appropriate commercial terms that account for the economic
environment," he said.
Separately, he said Transocean remained open to a U.S.
government settlement over the BP Macondo well disaster,
but added that recent rulings supported the strength of its
case.
Transocean shares were 4.8 percent higher at $48.26 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.