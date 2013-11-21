Transocean holds a third of available 2014 deepwater capacity

Nov 21 Transocean Ltd attached some hard
numbers to industry concerns about near-term slack in the demand
for deepwater oil and gas drilling, saying its rigs would
represent more than a third of those seeking work in 2014.
Shares of Transocean, owner of the world's largest offshore
drilling fleet, fell 3.7 percent to $51.92 in early trading on
Thursday.
Transocean executives told analysts at a meeting in New York
that 14 Transocean deepwater rigs would be available in 2014 out
of a total of 39 industry-wide. Both figures are unusually high.
Among rivals, Ensco Plc will have eight rigs
available and Seadrill five, Transocean said.