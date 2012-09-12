RPT-Transocean says rig sale to cut 2013 revenue over $1 billion

Sept 12 Transocean Ltd , the world's largest offshore rig contractor, said on Wednesday its $1.05 billion sale of 38 rigs would be modestly dilutive to its 2013 earnings.

The company said 2013 revenue would decline by $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion as a result of the sale, while costs would be reduced by $750 million to $825 million. Analysts have been looking for 2013 revenue of about $11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.