Icahn says will press for bigger Transocean dividend

March 4 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on
Monday he still plans to propose a $4.00 per share dividend at
Transocean Ltd's annual meeting, even as the
company, the world's largest drilling contractor, said it will
restart payouts.
Transocean's board has recommended that shareholders
approve a $2.24 per-share dividend at the annual general meeting
on May 17. The total payout would be about $800 million, the
company said. It plans to pay the dividend on a quarterly basis
starting in June.
Icahn, who now owns 5.6 percent of Transocean stock, asked
for at least $4 per share in January.