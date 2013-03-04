版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 05:05 BJT

Icahn says will press for bigger Transocean dividend

March 4 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he still plans to propose a $4.00 per share dividend at Transocean Ltd's annual meeting, even as the company, the world's largest drilling contractor, said it will restart payouts.

Transocean's board has recommended that shareholders approve a $2.24 per-share dividend at the annual general meeting on May 17. The total payout would be about $800 million, the company said. It plans to pay the dividend on a quarterly basis starting in June.

Icahn, who now owns 5.6 percent of Transocean stock, asked for at least $4 per share in January.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐