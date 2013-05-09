版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean has 4 standard jackups left to sell

May 9 Transocean Ltd : * CEO says sold 3 standard jackups in Q1, has only 4 left for sale; plans to

exit that market by year-end * CFO says outlook for revenue efficiency is unchanged at 93 percent despite

dip in Q1 * CFO says now expects 2013 capex of $2.4 billion, down from $3 billion, due to

changes in timing of payments on new rigs

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐