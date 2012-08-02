UPDATE 1-Transocean sees 2-4 pct rise in costs in 2013

Aug 2 Contract driller Transocean Ltd
said its forecast for an annual increase of 2
to 4 percent in costs in 2013 included legal expenses for the
anticipated civil-liability trial next year over the Macondo
well blowout.
Transocean, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling
fleet, said the Macondo legal costs would comprise only a small
part of its operating and maintenance expenses, which are now
expected to be $6.25 billion to $6.4 billion in 2012.
Transocean's Deepwater Horizon rig was destroyed in the
April 2010 Gulf of Mexico blowout, which killed 11 people and
led to the largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
After adding $750 million to its Macondo loss contingency,
Chief Executive Steven Newman said the overall reserve of $1.95
billion represented the low end of its anticipated range of
reasonable loss estimates.
Newman said he believed Transocean was making progress on a
possible resolution to put the uncertainty around the well
blowout and spill behind it, amid speculation about a looming
settlement by Transocean and its client on the well, BP.
"Resolving Macondo may take time, but I am extremely
confident in the company's position," Newman said on a
conference call on Thursday.
The $750 million addition to reserves pushed Transocean to a
loss in the second quarter, but otherwise its earnings were far
higher than analysts had anticipated.
Transocean shares were 0.5 percent lower at $47.57, pulled
down by a 1.3 percent decline in U.S. oil prices on Thursday.
Yet the sharp slump in oil prices from their March peaks had
not affected clients' exploration plans, said Terry Bonno, vice
president of marketing at Transocean.
Acknowledging the widely discussed strong demand for active
deepwater rigs, she said Transocean was looking at bringing back
into service stacked rigs to meet demand in the North Sea,
Australia, Saudi Arabia and India. India's ONGC was
believed to be close to seeking an eight-rig package, she added.