Transocean adjusted profit rises on improved rig demand

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a rise in adjusted quarterly profit as demand for its rigs increased, and the company kept costs contained compared with last year.
Second-quarter net income was $307 million, or 84 cents per share, compared with a loss of $304 million, or 86 cents per share, a year ago - when it took a $750 million charge related to its Gulf of Mexico spill liability.
Excluding one-time items, Transocean earned $1.08 per share in the latest quarter, in line with the average of analysts' estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and up from an adjusted profit of 72 cents per share a year before. Revenue in the quarter rose 3 percent to about $2.4 billion.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.