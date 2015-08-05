In downturn, Transocean gets Q2 relief from spill settlement

HOUSTON Aug 5 Transocean Ltd, a top
offshore drilling company, avoided some of the headwinds hitting
its peers on Wednesday by booking $735 million in legal
settlements and insurance from the 2010 Macondo well blowout and
oil spill.
That money offset a $653 million charge, among others, for
scrapping or idling a group of drillships in response to
slumping demand for offshore services during the worst downturn
in oil prices in year.
The company said second-quarter operating revenues fell to
$1.78 billion from $2.28 billion a year earlier, as net income
slipped to $348 million from $597 million.
