Transocean profit slides on lower rig demand

BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline files complaint against DHT
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
Feb 26 Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, reported an 49 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by lower rig utilization.
The company's net profit attributable to controlling interest fell to $233 million, or 64 cents per share, from $456 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $2.332 billion from $2.326 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Total fleet rig utilization was 75 percent in the quarter, compared with 83 percent in the third quarter.
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.
NEW YORK, April 27 United Airlines said on Thursday it would offer passengers who volunteer to forfeit their seats on overbooked flights up to $10,000 as part of the carrier's efforts to repair the damage from the rough removal of a passenger.