Transocean takes $992 mln charge on drilling business as oil slumps

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Feb 26 Offshore rig provider Transocean Ltd wrote down the value of its contract drilling business by $992 million in the fourth quarter as demand slumped due to a steep fall in oil prices.
As a result of the impairment charge, Transocean has no goodwill remaining on its balance sheet, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Demand for offshore rigs has weakened as oil producers scale back drilling and slash spending due to a near-50 percent fall in oil prices since June.
Transocean reported net loss of $739 million, or $2.04 per share, attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $233 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Transocean's $9.09 billion debt to junk on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.