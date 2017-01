ZURICH, March 8 Transocean Ltd announced on Tuesday an agreement with Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd's shipyard, Keppel FELS, to defer the delivery and related payments of five high-specification jackups until 2020.

"The Super B 400 Bigfoot Class jackup drilling rigs are now scheduled to be delivered in two and three month intervals beginning in the first quarter of 2020," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields)