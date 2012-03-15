Transocean lands 3 new contracts at higher rates

March 15 Transocean Ltd ,
owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, secured
new contracts for three floating rigs, reflecting the steady
growth in global demand.
Transocean said the Deepwater Expedition was picked up by an
unidentified client for two years at a rate of $650,000 a day
starting in November this year. The ultra-deepwater rig's
previous contract, at a dayrate of $640,000, was terminated
early after months of downtime.
In an indication of a deepwater rig shortage that has been
anticipated by drilling executives, the Expedition also secured
fixed-price options through 2016 for $695,000 per day, according
to Transocean's fleet status update out on Thursday.
Another deepwater rig, the older Discoverer Seven Seas, will
go to work for Eni this month off Indonesia on a
contract running until September at $445,000 per day, compared
with the $295,000 it earned off India until January.
In the UK North Sea, Nexen Inc signed up to extend
its contract for the midwater GSF Arctic III by four months to
the end of this year at a rate of $315,000 per day, an increase
of $35,000.