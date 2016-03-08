UPDATE 1-Transocean says rigs from Keppel delayed until 2020

(Adds detail)
ZURICH, March 8 Transocean Ltd
announced on Tuesday an agreement with Keppel Offshore & Marine
Ltd's shipyard, Keppel FELS, to defer the delivery and
related payments of five high-specification jackups until 2020.
"The Super B 400 Bigfoot Class jackup drilling rigs are now
scheduled to be delivered in two and three month intervals
beginning in the first quarter of 2020," it said in a statement.
A jackup rig is a type of mobile platform with a buoyant
hull and adjustable legs which can raise its hull up off the
sea.
Ordered in 2013, the first rig had been scheduled for
delivery during the first quarter of this year, with the other
four units thereafter at four-month intervals.
Exploration companies have been deferring or cancelling
orders as crude oil prices down 70 percent since mid-2014 force
them to cut costs.
(Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich and Henning Gloystein
in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)