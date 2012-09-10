Transocean, US discussing $1.5 bln spill settlement - filing

BRIEF-Petrocapita announces closing of acquisition of Twin Butte Energy assets
Sept 10 Transocean Ltd. is in discussions with the U.S. Justice Department to pay $1.5 billion to resolve civil and criminal claims from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the Swiss-based company said on Monday.
Parties have been unable to reach an agreement so far, Swiss-based Transocean said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Transocean owned the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and BP Plc was the operator of the Macondo well, which ruptured on April 20, 2010, killing 11 workers and unleashing the worst U.S. offshore oil spill.
Transocean has reserved $2 billion to cover charges arising from a potential settlement, and said it does not expect any incremental charges to earnings.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged up to fresh 19-month highs on Thursday, helped by an extended rally on Wall Street and strong U.S. data though the dollar stepped back after a recent bounce.
