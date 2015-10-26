Transocean delays deliveries of two new drillships

ZURICH Oct 26 Transocean Ltd said it
had agreed with customer Shell EP Wells Equipment Wells Services
BV and shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co
to delay the operating and delivery contracts of two
new ultra-deepwater drillships by 12 months.
Delays for the Deepwater Pontus and Deepwater Poseidon
vessels have no impact on the duration or dayrate of the
original 10-year operating contracts for the drillships,
Transocean said in a statement on Monday.
"Parties will be compensated for the postponement," it said,
without giving details.
It said the agreement did not affect delivery and operating
agreements for Shell's two other contracted Transocean newbuild,
ultra-deepwater drillships, Deepwater Thalassa and Deepwater
Proteus.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)