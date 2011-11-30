版本:
New Issue-Transocean sells $2.5 bln in 3 parts

Nov 30 Transocean Inc Wednesday sold $2.5
billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mitsubishi were the
joint bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: TRANSOCEAN INC
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 5.05 PCT      MATURITY   12/15/2016
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.906     FIRST PAY   6/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 5.071 PCT      SETTLEMENT  12/5/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 410 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.2 BLN      COUPON 6.375 PCT     MATURITY   12/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.946     FIRST PAY   6/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 6.382 PCT      SETTLEMENT  12/5/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 430 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
TRANCHE 3
AMT $300 MLN      COUPON 7.35 PCT      MATURITY   12/15/2041
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.996     FIRST PAY   6/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 7.35 PCT       SETTLEMENT  12/5/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 430 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

