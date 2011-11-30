New Issue-Transocean sells $2.5 bln in 3 parts

Nov 30 Transocean Inc Wednesday sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: TRANSOCEAN INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.05 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.906 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.071 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 410 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.2 BLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.946 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.382 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 430 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 7.35 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.996 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 7.35 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 430 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS