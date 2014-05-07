版本:
Transocean says Q1 net income surges to $456 million

HOUSTON May 7 Transocean Ltd., the world's top offshore driller for enegy producers, posted first-quarter net income on Wednesday of $456 million, a 42 percent rise from a year ago, thanks to an uptick in revenue and lower costs and taxes.

Operating revenues rose 7 percent to $2.34 billion while costs fell 5.8 percent to $1.6 billion.

(Reporting By Terry Wade)
