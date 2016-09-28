Icahn slashes stake in Transocean by more than two thirds

Sept 28 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn cut his
stake in rig provider Transocean Ltd by more
than two-thirds "for tax planning purposes."
The move comes a week after the activist investor trimmed
his stake in U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp
, indicating that he was reducing his exposure to
oil-exposed companies.
Icahn, who accumulated a nearly 6 percent stake in
Transocean in November 2013, reduced it to 1.5 percent,
according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2cWEzvf)
Icahn said his director designees would continue to serve on
Transocean's board on the company's request.
Chesapeake said on Tuesday that two directors, including a
representative of Icahn, resigned from its board.
Transocean's shares were down 0.99 percent at $9.92 in
after-market trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)