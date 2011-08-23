UPDATE 2-Earthquake disrupts Amtrak, commuter service

(Adds details on MARC, VRE commuter travel)
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON Aug 23 Amtrak said it is operating
trains at reduced speeds between Baltimore and Washington on
Tuesday while crews inspect tracks, stations and other rail
infrastructure following a strong earthquake that struck the
U.S. East Coast and Canada.
The passenger train operator said in a statement there
were no injuries and passengers should expect delays. Amtrak
reported normal service along the Northeast Corridor between
Boston and north of Baltimore.
The 5.8 magnitude quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey
said was centered in Mineral, Virginia, forced the evacuations
of office buildings in several cities and disrupted commuter
air and rail travel. [ID:nN1E77M1DF]
Union Station, Amtrak's main train station in Washington,
reopened around 3:20 p.m. local time (1920 GMT) after it was
evacuated and service was temporarily stopped earlier in the
day.
Commuter rail services in Maryland remain halted, but MARC
spokesman Terry Owens said trains were expected to begin moving
later in the afternoon.
In Virginia, Mark Roeber with Virginia Railway Express
said service had resumed but trains were experiencing delays as
they worked to get service back to normal following inspections
of tunnels, tracks and other infrastructure by Amtrak.
"We're up and running now and trains are back in service,"
Roeber said. "They checked everything out and everything looks
fine."
U.S. transport officials also said the speed reduction
affected CSX CSX.N freight rail service in Maryland. The
freight rail operator shares some tracks with Amtrak.
